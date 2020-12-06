1/1
Kenneth Axtman
1949 - 2020
Kenneth Axtman

Bremerton - It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we share that our oldest brother Kenneth (Ken) Frederick Axtman, passed away on Nov. 18, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with cancer and other health issues.

We will cherish the memories of Ken on a boat floating down the Columbia River, cold beer in hand, a favorite song playing, surrounded by friends and family.

Ken Axtman was born on Sept. 29, 1949, in Rugby, North Dakota, where he spent the first 16 years of his life on his family farm before his parents moved to Bremerton, Washington.

His early years on the farm in North Dakota were full of fun, hard work and multiple adventures with his brothers and sisters. Life on the farm instilled in Ken a strong work ethic that served him well as a carpenter and general contractor. During his career he managed construction projects from commercial buildings, including hospitals and schools, to family vacation homes in Wisconsin and Chelan Falls, Washington.

Ken attended West Bremerton High School and Olympic College. He loved fishing, dogs, and watching his beloved Seattle sports teams. He was a voracious reader and would often read a book a day on a variety of subjects. He was also an accomplished gardener.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Pauline Axtman. He is survived by seven siblings and their partners: Eileen Axtman, Valerie Pihlstrom (Scott), Linda Hart (Don), Steve Axtman (Carol), Ryan Axtman (Marcie), Bruce Axtman (Kari Volyn) and Stan Axtman (Renee Johnson) and several loving nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews.




Published in Kitsap Sun on Dec. 6, 2020.
