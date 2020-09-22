Kenneth "Gummer" Beatty



Kenny passed away peacefully at home in Ellensburg, Wa on August l , 2020 at the age of 72.



Kenny was born in Bremerton, Wa to George and Mildred Beatty on September 29, 1947 and he was raised in Poulsbo, Wa.



Kenny lived a full life. He worked on tug boats in Alaska, for a mining company in Arizona and was a Rigger for the Puget Sound Shipyard. And was a member of the Eagles.



He loved horseback riding, hunting, fishing, rockhounding and tall tales. Always looking for an adventure whether hunting for Ellensburg Blues, dropping off pies and donuts to his son in law's hunting camp or fishing with his grandkids. He loved going for long rides and counting deer with his companion Deena.



He is survived by his sisters Barbara and Brenda. Children Shawn, Shannon (Dennis) Sonya, Karen (Nathan) and Janet (Marlowe). 10 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Carol and Granddaughter Heather.









