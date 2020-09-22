1/1
Kenneth "Gummer" Beatty
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth "Gummer" Beatty

Kenny passed away peacefully at home in Ellensburg, Wa on August l , 2020 at the age of 72.

Kenny was born in Bremerton, Wa to George and Mildred Beatty on September 29, 1947 and he was raised in Poulsbo, Wa.

Kenny lived a full life. He worked on tug boats in Alaska, for a mining company in Arizona and was a Rigger for the Puget Sound Shipyard. And was a member of the Eagles.

He loved horseback riding, hunting, fishing, rockhounding and tall tales. Always looking for an adventure whether hunting for Ellensburg Blues, dropping off pies and donuts to his son in law's hunting camp or fishing with his grandkids. He loved going for long rides and counting deer with his companion Deena.

He is survived by his sisters Barbara and Brenda. Children Shawn, Shannon (Dennis) Sonya, Karen (Nathan) and Janet (Marlowe). 10 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Carol and Granddaughter Heather.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Sep. 22 to Sep. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved