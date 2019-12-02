|
Kenneth Bruce Jones
Bremerton - Kenneth Bruce Jones, 40, passed away November 15, 2019. He was born November 15, 1979 in Bremerton to Jack and Dennise (Faircloth) Jones. Keny spent his childhood in Bremerton, graduating from Bremerton High School and completing his Associates degree at Olympic College. He spent several years driving heavy equipment for drain fields before beginning a 15 year career at PSNS as a shipwright. He married Stephanie (Butcher) Jones, and was the proud father of two children, Frank and Kara. Keny loved the outdoors, spending countless hours hunting, fishing, gardening and building anything and everything he could outside. He also loved to cook, but above all he enjoyed spending time with his family. Keny is survived by his parents, Jack & Dennise; wife Stephanie; children, Frank and Kara; brother John (Andrea); and nephews, Jonathon, Tristian, & Clayton. A memorial service will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at 1pm at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Bremerton.
