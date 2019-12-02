Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
5303 KITSAP WAY
BREMERTON, WA 98312
(360) 377-3836
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
5303 KITSAP WAY
BREMERTON, WA 98312
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Bruce Jones


1979 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Bruce Jones Obituary
Kenneth Bruce Jones

Bremerton - Kenneth Bruce Jones, 40, passed away November 15, 2019. He was born November 15, 1979 in Bremerton to Jack and Dennise (Faircloth) Jones. Keny spent his childhood in Bremerton, graduating from Bremerton High School and completing his Associates degree at Olympic College. He spent several years driving heavy equipment for drain fields before beginning a 15 year career at PSNS as a shipwright. He married Stephanie (Butcher) Jones, and was the proud father of two children, Frank and Kara. Keny loved the outdoors, spending countless hours hunting, fishing, gardening and building anything and everything he could outside. He also loved to cook, but above all he enjoyed spending time with his family. Keny is survived by his parents, Jack & Dennise; wife Stephanie; children, Frank and Kara; brother John (Andrea); and nephews, Jonathon, Tristian, & Clayton. A memorial service will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at 1pm at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Bremerton.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lewis Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -