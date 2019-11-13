|
Jan 5th 1949 - Nov. 7th 2019. Born in Pocatello ID to Gayle and Florabelle Hall
His family moved to Tacoma in 1962. He attended Woodrow Wilson HS and graduated in 1966. In 1968 he was a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He served 2 years in the British North Mission. In 1970 he attended TCC and met his beloved wife RobbaLee Petersen Hall and they have been married for 49 years. He graduated in 1973 from Brigham Young University in business and finance. After college they settled in Bremerton and have lived here for 45 years. Ken loved sail boating, he was commodore for Brownsville Yacht Club. He has been a State Farm Insurance agent for 45 years. He was a boy scout leader. His 3 sons are Eagle Scouts Jared, Justin & Joel Hall. He loved music, he has written over 20 songs for his guitar and was choir director at church, a member of the bishopric and HP group leader. He is Survived by his wife RobbaLee Petersen Hall. Children: Thelesa Place, Jared Hall, Tristalene Morgensen, Justin and Joel Hall and 13 grandchildren.
Family and close friends Viewing at Miller Woodlawn Funeral Home, 5505 Kitsap Way Bremerton WA 98312, Sat. Nov. 16th 10-11:30 AM. Celebration of Life at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 9256 Nels Nelson Rd. NW Bremerton WA 98311, Sat. Nov. 16th 1 PM.
