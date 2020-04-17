Services
Kenneth Levi Stephens Jr, age 73, died on 1 April 2020. He was born in Lexington, KY and graduated from high school in New Orleans. Throughout childhood he enjoyed scouting and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. Ken graduated from Southern Methodist University (member Delta Sigma Phi) and Boston University and attended Perkins School of Theology and the Episcopal Seminary of the Southwest. While active duty in the Army he was stationed in Munich where he met his wife. Ken retired from work as a civilian substance abuse program manager for the Navy, and was actively involved with community theater and his church. He is survived by his spouse of 33 years, four children, Kenneth III, Elizabeth, Katherine, and Sarah, by six grandchildren and by his sister, Jan Horton. He will be remembered for his steadfast love of family, friends and his faith, for his wisdom, and for his big, heart-warming smile. Due to COVID concerns, a memorial service and celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of ?owers, donations can be made to St. Antony of Egypt Episcopal Church, Silverdale and/or to the .
- ADVERTISEMENT -