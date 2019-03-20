|
|
Kenneth Noah Chevalier
Tacoma, WA
July 27, 1930 - Mar. 7, 2019
Kenneth Noah Chevalier, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-great grandfather died March 7, 2019 at Tacoma Lutheran Retirement Community.
He died peacefully of natural causes. Kenny was born in Kevin, Montana to Edmond and Myrtle Chevalier.
He graduated from Dutton High School in 1948. Kenny married Delores Mae Takala on Sept. 11, 1953 and lost her, the love of his life in 2008. He was a machinist in the Navy on the USS Higbee until Dec. 1954. He received a Korean Service Medal (Three Stars) during his service in Korea.
He got a job at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and moved his family to Bremerton WA, in 1969 as a machinist/mechanic and retired after 25 years, as a crane inspector.
He was exceptionally good with his hands, as a machinist, mechanic, welder, tool maker or all around fix it man. His hobby was woodworking and he loved to share his work. Kenny was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, 3 brothers and a sister.
Survivors include sons Douglas Chevalier of Bremerton WA, Bruce and (Linda) Chevalier of Battle Ground WA, Brian Chevalier of Bonney Lake WA, daughters Brenda (Ethan) Chevalier-Golf of Tacoma WA, and Barbara (Chevalier) Miller of Goodyear AZ, 13 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren, brother Donald (Elenore) Chevalier of Utah, as well as numerous relatives from Montana.
A celebration of life is scheduled on March 30, 2019, 1:00PM to 4:00PM, at Manette Community Church in Bremerton WA.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 20, 2019