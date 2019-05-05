|
Kenneth Paul Hagel
Bremerton -
Kenneth Paul Hagel was born on July 7, 1939 in Aberdeen, SD to Elizabeth (Bullock) and Joseph Hagel. He graduated from West High school in Bremerton, WA. He and his wife Phyllis met and they knew instantly that they would marry. They celebrated 52 years of marriage. After getting married, he graduated from Central Washington State College with a bachelor's of political science. He enjoyed his career as a political analyst with Keyport. While at Keyport, as community service, Ken designed the current sheriff's shoulder patch. After retirement, he enjoyed tutoring ESL and worked full time as a courtesy driver for Haselwood Auto Group. Ken is known for his funny stories, fun facts and the gift of conversation. Ken Hagel and Notre Dame are synonymous. He and Phyllis went to Hawaii every year, often with their close friends (childhood best friend Bud and wife Lynda) and loved their time away. Ken took pride in his family and was an excellent husband, father and grandfather. He loved spending time with his grandkids and was often texting positive messages and funny greetings. Ken enjoyed life as a gift. Ken was someone that was easily remembered after meeting him and made an impact on all that knew him. Ken is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Joseph Hagel. He is survived by his wife Phyllis Hagel, children Ken Hagel (Yoona Lee), Elly Lewis (Ted, Trevor, Trent and Kitson), Justin Hagel (fiance Christa Zanstra and son Ethan), siblings Marie Ronkar, Geraldine Finch, Jack Hagel, Robert Bevis, Kathryn, Wesley Bevis. He will forever be missed by his family and those who knew and loved him. A memorial service will be held on May 11, 2019 at 1pm at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 5303 Kitsap Way, Bremerton. Please visit Ken's online guestbook at www.lewischapel.com
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 5, 2019