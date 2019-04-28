|
|
Kenneth Sopczak
Dayton, OH - DOB 10/18/1956 to 02/15/2019. Former Kitsap County resident passed away in Dayton Ohio surrounded by family. Ken is survived by his wife of 37 yrs Melanie, children Robert, Jonathan, David and Celest. 11 grandchildren. Kenneth was a 1975 graduate of Stebbin High School, OH. Ken enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1975, he served aboard the USS Berkeley DDG15 as a boiler technician 3rd class.
Ken also worked at Sub-base Bangor as a mech in the boiler shop as well as civil service in the paint shop. Ken and his family moved back to his home state of Ohio. Respected shipmate, valued co-worker and loyal friend.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 28, 2019