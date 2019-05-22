|
|
Kenneth W. Berg
- - Kenneth W. Berg, former Chief of Detectives for the Kitsap County Sheriff's Department and son of the late Walter and Katrina Berg, a Silverdale pioneer family, passed away May 8th of Parkinson's disease. Born April 17th, 1932, Ken attended Silverdale schools and graduated from Central Kitsap High where he excelled in athletics. He attended Olympic College, and then enlisted in the Air Force where he served in the AIR Police whose job it was to guard atomic weapon installations during the Korean War.
While stationed in Maine, he met and married his wife JoAn. They celebrated 64 years of marriage on January 1st 2019.
Ken (Kenny) was well known in local and state slow pitch circles, playing shortstop and third base from his 20's to early 80's and winning numerous MVP and All-Star awards while playing for teams such as Gene Lobe Rich Heat, Ace Paving, Wigwam Tavern, Emerald City Masters and Joeseppi's Restaurant in Tacoma. His teams also won several State and National Championships. Ken was inducted into the Kitsap Old Timers Association Hall of Fame for Softball in 1998.
During his retirement, Ken and his wife enjoyed extensive traveling all over the world, especially cruises. Among the places visited were Japan, the Philippines, Hawaii and Europe that matched Ken's extensive interest in WW II history. Ken also enjoyed playing golf and above all, time spent with family and friends.
Ken is survived by his wife JoAn, son Dan and wife Kim of Richland, son Tim and wife Brenda of Bellevue and granddaughters Jessica and Rachel, by his sister Shirley Carlson of Southworth and brother Lloyd Berg of Silverdale and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday June 8, 2019 at 2:00 at the Silverdale Methodist Church, 9982 Silverdale Way.
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 22, 2019