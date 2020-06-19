Kevin Plymate
Kevin Plymate, age 60, passed away June 4th at his home in Bremerton, surrounded by his family. Kevin was born in Shelbyville, IN to parents Walter (Shorty) and Peggy Plymate on Oct 13, 1959. Kevin is survived by his wife, Dianne, children Jake Kittinger, Kasey and Garrett Girardin, grandchildren Jared, Ethan and Ryiker, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins. Kevin enjoyed all sports and dedicated his life to officiating in Indiana, Washington and Texas. He belonged to several sports associations including Peninsula Football Officials Assn, Peninsula Umpires Assn, Kitsap Peninsula Soccer Referees Assn, United States Soccer Federation, Texas Assn of Sports Officials, and the USA Softball-WA UIC for Kitsap Peninsula Kevin was honorably discharged after serving over 10 years in the Navy at Kitsap Naval Station Bangor. Kevin loved to travel and instilled that love in his children and grandchildren. He was loved and will be missed by many. Services will be held at Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home on Saturday, June 20th at 1pm. Due to COVID restrictions, only 40 people are allowed in the chapel at one time. Anyone unable to enter the chapel for the service will be allowed to pay their respects to Kevin afterward. A live Facebook feed is setup, with the title Kevin Plymate Services, for those wishing to watch the service outside the chapel. In lieu of flowers, Kevin requested donations be made to the American Cancer Society or any of the sports organizations that he belonged to.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.