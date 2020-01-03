|
Kimberly Felicia Saucier of Bremerton, Washington, passed away early Friday morning, December 20, 2019. She was 55. She was born in Los Angeles, California on October 9, 1964 and lived in various military bases during her childhood with her father, Donald Saucier, who was in the navy. Most of her childhood was spent in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, Hawaii. During her teen and adult years, she lived in Bremerton, Vashon Island, and Silverdale, Washington. She graduated from Olympic High School in Bremerton in 1985. She worked at Target for over 10 years and several other places in the Bremerton area. Throughout her life she volunteered for several agencies including the Silverdale Blood Bank and the Kitsap YMCA. Her favorite things in life were the Mariners, the Seahawks, and televised sports. Highlights of summers included Mariner games with her father and his Navy buddies. She also loved going to the beach, celebrating birthdays and holidays, and just being with her family. She is survived by her mother, Emma J. (Hamm) Saucier, and her father, Donald F. Saucier, both of Silverdale, Washington; brother, Don Julian Saucier, of Seattle, Washington; her sister-in-law, Sue (Cunningham) Saucier of Auburn, Washington; her nieces, Rebecca J. (Saucier) Rowe and her husband Matt Rowe of Seattle, Washington; Regina D. Saucier of Auburn, Washington; Renee M. Saucier of Manchester, England; and countless beloved cousins, aunts, uncles, and extended family. She is preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth A. Saucier. A private service will be held at the Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 5505 Kitsap Way, Bremerton, WA 98312 on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM. A website obituary and location for thoughts and messages for the family will also be available at MillerWoodlawn.com. Please send memorial donations in her name to the YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties, 4717 S 19th Street, Suite 201; Tacoma, WA 98405 or online at www.ymcapkc.org/give.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020