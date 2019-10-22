|
Kristen Shinnae Nelson
Kingston - Kristen Shinnae Nelson, of Kingston, WA, passed away on October 13, 2019. Born in Great Falls, MT on October 8, 1958 to Robert E. and Janet A. (Lerom) Nelson, Kristen went on to graduate from Great Falls High School where she played basketball for the Bisons. Kristen then attended the Montana College ofMineral Science and Technologyand also played basketball there for the Orediggers and graduated with a degree in Environmental Engineering. She retired after a career with the US Navy as anEnvironmental Engineer. After retirement, Kristen enjoyed beach combing for beach glass and semi-precious gems for herjewelry making which she gave to friends and family. Kristen was also an avid stair climber and twice formed teams to take part in 'The Big Climb' at the Seattle Columbia Tower. On October 26, 1990, she married Leland Bradley in Bremerton, WA. Kristen was preceded in death by her parents. Kristen's memory will live on with her loving husband, Leland; godson, Aaron Meis; goddaughter, Kayla Williams; and many beloved cousins and friends. A celebration of life and open housewill take place at Western Red Brewing in Poulsbo, WA on November 10th from 12-4 pm. Memorial donations can be make to the at www.arthritis.org. An online memorial can be seen at www.poulsbomortuary.comKristenShinnaeNelsonKingstonOctober 8, 1958 to October 13, 2019
Published in Kitsap Sun from Oct. 22 to Oct. 27, 2019