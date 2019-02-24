|
Kurt Rolf Nelsen
Poulsbo
Kurt Rolf Nelsen, beloved brother and true friend, died peacefully at his Hood Canal home on February 9, 2019. He was 74 years old. Born to Ralph N. Nelsen and Carol A. Nelsen on April 9, 1944, in Seattle, WA, Kurt spent his early years in Seattle while his father served in the Navy during WWII and subsequently earned a second degree at UW under the GI bill. In 1947 the family moved to Adna, WA, where Kurt attended grade school. The family then moved to Kitsap County (Gilberton) in 1957 where Kurt's father taught chemistry and physics at Central Kitsap High School and his mother was the school secretary at Brownsville Elementary. A graduate of Central Kitsap High School and Olympic College, Kurt served in the U.S. Naval Air Reserves as a sonar tech on the P-2 Neptune patrol airplane searching for and monitoring submerged submarine threats. Upon completing his year of active duty in the Naval Air Reserves Kurt began his career at the US Navy Keyport Torpedo Station as an electronics technician specializing in underwater acoustic testing and analysis instrumentation. He enjoyed going out on the Underwater Test Ranges in Washington State and Canada to support Torpedo Testing. Early on Kurt was recognized as a "Super Tech" because of his innate problem solving capabilities and ability to meaningfully contribute to a wide range of projects. Listening with understanding in a humble manner allowed Kurt to identify and correct a problem while making a friend at the same time. After Kurt's early retirement from Keyport, he was actively recruited to work at a Seattle startup to develop an affordable and more portable mass spectrometer. He enjoyed the challenge of working with a team of gifted design and software engineers who developed patented prototypes used in a variety of leading edge applications. Always busy, Kurt was creative and thoughtful, choosing an exceptional path for his life. He tried to know how and why things worked. This was part of growing up the son of a science teacher and a very organized secretary. He always did well at the activities he pursued including skiing (water/snow) and sailing. He restored houses, boats, cars, furniture, etc., turning the old and cast aside into something beautiful and valued. And when a glassblowing studio moved next door, he took that up too. Owned and operated by a leading artisan, the studio produced and sold intricate glass sculptures of considerable size and scope. Not only did Kurt help keep the glass kilns operational with improved reliability, he picked up the glass blowing skills needed to make special gifts for friends and family. During Kurt's last few difficult years, he lost some skills and forgot certain things. But up until the very end he took a daily walk, smiled when pleased, and never forgot to say "thank you". Kurt is survived by his brother, Steven Nelsen (Patricia), Manchester, WA, and his sister, Juliane Nelsen, Poulsbo, WA. A memorial service for Kurt will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at The Stone Chapel Poulsbo Mortuary at Cherry Grove. Family and friends are invited to remember this talented, kind and special person. If inclined, please consider making a gift in Kurt's name to the Olympic College Foundation or the Kitsap Humane Society. Please visit Kurt's online guestbook at www.poulsbomortuary.com
Published in Kitsap Sun on Feb. 24, 2019