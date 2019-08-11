|
|
Kurtis D. Schroeder
Lynden - Kurtis D. Schroeder, age 77, passed away at home on July 11th, 2019 in Lynden, WA. Kurt will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 44 years, Linda and children, Brooke (Scott) De Vol and Jessica (Brady) DenBleyker; grandchildren Logan, Lucy, Oliver and Nell, as well as his sister, Charlene Feldsted, and dear friends Steve & Gail Moss. He will be remembered for his love of family and friends, his wicked sense of humor and the sound of his infectious laugh.
Kurt was preceded in death by his parents John Schroeder and Lois Langdon. Kurt was born on June 5, 1942 in St. Paul, Minnesota & moved to Seattle in 1958. Following high school Kurt enlisted in the US Navy and attended Marquette University, where he earned his degree in Mechanical Engineering. Kurt went on to become a Weapons Officer, serving on the submarine, USS Tecumseh, out of Charleston, South Carolina. He was then stationed at Naval Submarine Base Bangor. It was while at Bangor that Kurt met & married Linda.
Following his time at Bangor, Kurt went to work at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and served in the US Navy Reserve. Kurt retired in 1991, having achieved the rank of Commander after a twenty-seven year career in the military.
Kurt and Linda lived in Poulsbo, WA for 42 years. There they raised their girls, were active in their community and developed many close friendships. In retirement, Kurt and Linda traveled throughout the country in their motorhome and spent several winters in Tucson. Kurt was an active member of the Alpine Coach Association, attending many gatherings, sharing in adventures and making good friends. They moved to Lynden in 2016.
Kurt had a kind and generous heart but was a man of few words. He was a devoted husband to Linda and father to Brooke & Jessica. Kurt instilled in them a sense of independence and belief in their ability to do anything they set their minds to. He taught them the value of hard work and pride in doing something right the first time. He treasured his children and grandchildren, and they adored him.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 11:00 a.m., at Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home, 5505 Kitsap Way in Bremerton, Washington.
Memorial donations in memory of Kurt may be made to the Kitsap Humane Society at kitsap-humane.org or by mail: 9167 Dickey Road NW, Silverdale, WA 98383.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Aug. 11, 2019