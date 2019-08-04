|
Larry G. Grittman
Bremerton - Larry G. Grittman, 82, of Bremerton, WA passed away on July 20, 2019. Larry was born on October 12, 1936 to John and Enid (Behymer) Grittman in Jewell, KS. A graduate of Hillsboro High School in Hillsboro, OR, Larry went on to serve honorably in the US Army from 1954-1957 and left the service as an SP-4. For the next 33 years, Larry worked at PSNS, starting as an Apprentice Boilermaker and retiring from the nuclear engineering department. He married the love of his life, Sharon L. Cooper on June 21, 1958 in Vancouver, WA. Larry spent much of his retirement years RV-ing with family & friends. He passed along his love of exploring the outdoors to his family. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will think of him every time the campfire is lit. Larry is preceded in death by his parents. Larry's memory will live on with his wife of 61 years, Sharon; daughters, Brenda Hamre (Bob) and Paula Cross (John); brother, Gary (Lucy); sister, Bonnie Evans; 5 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. Services for Larry will be private. An online memorial can be seen at www.lewischapel.com
Published in Kitsap Sun on Aug. 4, 2019