|
|
Larry Ray Wakefield
Everett, WA - Larry W. Wakefield , born in Everett, Washington April 13, 1937, died July 11, 2019 in Rancho Mirage, CA. He attended Bremerton High School and Olympic College. Started a 40 year newspaper career at the Bremerton Sun, and retired from the Redding Record Searchlight in 1997 as their President/General Manager. He leaves a wife, Nancy, stepdaughters Tammy McHale (Mike), Holly Poush, 3 sons, Rodney Wakefield (Jana), Rory Wakefield (Carol), Rusty Wakefield (Vicky), and brother Ron Wakefield(Susan). He also leaves 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren plus numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service to celebrate Larry's life, is planned for October 12, and will be held at The Shepherd of the Valley United Methodist Church, 45501 Deglet Noor St. Indio, CA .
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 18, 2019