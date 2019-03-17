|
|
Laura Deanna Larson
Port Orchard, WA
Dec. 6, 1948 - Mar. 4, 2019
Laura Deanna Larson, 71, of Port Orchard, WA, passed away on March 4, 2019. Born on December 6, 1948 in Long Beach, CA to Lawrence E. Green and Valora Ulavee (McGrew) Illig, and adopted father, George Thiessen, Laura went on to graduate from Rex Putnam High School in Milwaukie, OR, and later, from Olympic College, receiving an Associate Degree in Technical Arts. She married Charles Larson on December 12, 2005 in Las Vegas, NV. Laura worked as a welder at PSNS, and was a Cost Budget Analyst for CVN Program over a 36 year period. She held memberships in WSU Master Gardener Association, BMTC Union, and WSU Kitsap County Stream Steward. In her spare time, Laura enjoyed painting, sketching, pottery, gardening, photography, beading, basket weaving, bird watching, antiquing, cooking and travel. She is preceded in death by her parents, and adopted father; and siblings, Edna Lee Green and Larry Edward Green. Laura's memory will live on with her loving husband, Chuck; son, David and Angela (Esau) Janssen of Port Orchard; daughter, Christina Janssen of Seattle; sister, Rhonda Green of New Orleans, LA; three grandchildren, Sierra, Brody, and Matthew Janssen; and beloved pets, Maggie and Felix. At Laura's request, there will be no services. Memorial donations can be made to Kitsap Humane Society https://www.kitsap-humane.org/ . An online memorial can be seen at www.lewischapel.com
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 17, 2019