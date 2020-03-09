|
Laura "Bobbie" M. Burbank
Port Orchard - Bobbie Burbank, 96, of Port Orchard,Wash. passed away on March 8,2020. She was born in Corvallis,Oregon, May 29,1923 to Emma and Herman Hardell and was pre-deceased by her husband, Carl W.Burbank. Bobbie is survived by two daughters, Cindy Burbank and her husband Bill Rourke, of Lakewood, Wash. and Tina Hawkins of Port Orchard, Wash. and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be no services held at Bobbies request.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Mar. 9 to Mar. 15, 2020