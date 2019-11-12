Services
Silverdale United Methodist
9982 Silverdale Way NW
Silverdale, WA 98383
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Silverdale United Methodist Church
9982 Silverdale Way NW
Silverdale, WA
Laurence ("Larry", "Kip") Dearinger

Laurence ("Larry", "Kip") Dearinger Obituary
Laurence ("Larry", "Kip") Dearinger

"Laurence ("Larry", "Kip") Dearinger died peacefully on Monday, 21 October 2019 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 59.

We will be taking some time to remember him together on Saturday, 23 November. The memorial will be held at the Silverdale United Methodist Church (9982 Silverdale Way NW, Silverdale 98383) at 1:00 p.m.

This is a partial obituary. To View the full obituary, please click here:

https://funeralalternatives.org/tribute/details/161513/Laurence-Dearinger/obituary.html#tribute-start
Published in Kitsap Sun from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
