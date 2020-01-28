|
Laurence S. Gifford, Jr.
GIFFORD, Laurence S., Jr. - Age 80, of Belfair WA died peacefully at his home on January 25, 2020 surrounded by his family. Devoted husband of 59 years to Patricia (Hatfield) Gifford. Beloved father to Teresa Gifford Woods of Issaquah WA; Linda Casteel and her husband Don; Patricia C. Gifford; Sharon Byerly and her husband Craig; and James Gifford and his wife May all from Belfair WA. He is survived by 8 grandchildren Tyler, Rebecca, Rachael, Nicolas, Luke, Austin, Julia and Kate; 4 great grandchildren, Lillian, Sawyer, Hudson and Oakley; and his cherished dog LouLou. Devoted brother of the late Mary Dobert and husband Tom; Barry and his wife Barbara of Scituate MA; and James and his wife Shirley of Rowayton CT.
Larry was born in Syracuse NY on March 21, 1939 and raised in Delmar NY. After graduating high school in 1957 he joined the United State Air Force, serving 4 years. While stationed in Alaska he met and married Pat, his wife of 59 years. After serving he worked several years at the Watervliet NY defense arsenal, then worked for the Department of the U.S. Navy and finished his career working 30 years at the U.S. Naval Shipyard in Bremerton.
When he moved to Belfair he cleared the land and built his own house, even making his own cinder blocks. He was an avid fisherman, a lifetime member of the Poogie Club, an avid hunter, loved camping, a master gardener - overseeing his own small orchard, grapevines, vegetables and flowers...he just loved working and being outside. Larry also spent the last 20 years making Native American drums with his youngest daughter Sharon, they sold their drums at Pow Wows and various venues.
Larry's Celebration of Life is scheduled for February 1, 2020 at 12:30 pm at the Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Belfair WA.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020