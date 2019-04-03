Services
Rill's Life Tribute Center
1151 MITCHELL AVE
PORT ORCHARD, WA 98366
(360) 876-4405
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
Graveside service
Following Services
Puerto Vallarta
Port Orchard - Lavina McIntyre, a longtime resident of Port Orchard passed away 3/29/2019 at Harrison Hospital in Bremerton. She was born 11/17/1924 in Seattle to Robert and Helen (Guana) Hill. Lavina graduated from South Kitsap High School in 1943. She married Robert McIntyre in Port Orchard on 1/25/1948. She had a lifelong love for animals. She is survived by daughters Debbie Yapachino and Kathleen Chittenden, granddaughters Erica Morse and Jamie Chittenden, 4 great grandchildren. Her life celebration will be 4/3/2019 at 11:30AM at Rill Chapel. Viewing will take place before, followed by a graveside and reception at Puerto Vallarta. Full obituary at www.rill.com.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 3, 2019
