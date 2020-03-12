|
LaVonne (Gordon) Greaves
LaVonne (Gordon) Greaves, 80, of Silverdale, passed away March 9, 2020, at Harrison Medical Center.
She was born Oct. 18, 1939, to Ed and Alvina (Lunden) Gordon, in Thief River Falls, Minn. The family moved to Bremerton in 1945. She was confirmed at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Bremerton.
She was in the first graduating class of West High School in 1957 and attended Olympic College. In 1959, she married Lawrence Greaves, whose family were early settlers of Silverdale.
After raising their two sons in the Midwest and the San Francisco Bay Area, they returned to Silverdale in the mid-1980s. She was an active member of the Sons of Norway, Silverdale Lutheran Church and Seattle Children's Guild Association. She was warm and generous and made everyone feel at home.
LaVonne was preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers, Vern Gordon (her twin) and Gary Gordon.
She is survived by Lawrence; son Scott and Dodie Greaves of Mukilteo, and their children, Sydney and Benjamin; son Mark Greaves and Ombretta Romice of Glasgow, Scotland, and their daughter, Elena; her sister and brother-in-law, Darlene and Bill Yocum, of Poulsbo. She is loved and missed by her many friends and a big family of in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of LaVonne's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020