Resources
More Obituaries for LaVonne Greaves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LaVonne (Gordon) Greaves

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LaVonne (Gordon) Greaves Obituary
LaVonne (Gordon) Greaves

LaVonne (Gordon) Greaves, 80, of Silverdale, passed away March 9, 2020, at Harrison Medical Center.

She was born Oct. 18, 1939, to Ed and Alvina (Lunden) Gordon, in Thief River Falls, Minn. The family moved to Bremerton in 1945. She was confirmed at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Bremerton.

She was in the first graduating class of West High School in 1957 and attended Olympic College. In 1959, she married Lawrence Greaves, whose family were early settlers of Silverdale.

After raising their two sons in the Midwest and the San Francisco Bay Area, they returned to Silverdale in the mid-1980s. She was an active member of the Sons of Norway, Silverdale Lutheran Church and Seattle Children's Guild Association. She was warm and generous and made everyone feel at home.

LaVonne was preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers, Vern Gordon (her twin) and Gary Gordon.

She is survived by Lawrence; son Scott and Dodie Greaves of Mukilteo, and their children, Sydney and Benjamin; son Mark Greaves and Ombretta Romice of Glasgow, Scotland, and their daughter, Elena; her sister and brother-in-law, Darlene and Bill Yocum, of Poulsbo. She is loved and missed by her many friends and a big family of in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of LaVonne's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LaVonne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -