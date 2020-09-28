Lee C. Loria



Mattawa - Lee C. Loria, 75, of Mattawa, WA., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday September 17, 2020. Born in Seattle, WA., he was raised and lived on Bainbridge Island most of his life. A graduate of Bainbridge High School Class of 1963, Lee attended the old Edison Tech in Seattle where he learned Auto Mechanics. After graduating, he would put his new skills to work as an auto mechanic on Bainbridge Island from 1966 until 1999. He then moved to Mattawa, Washington to care for his aging Mother and finishing his Mechanical career in Ellensburg. While still in high school, Lee joined the Bainbridge Island Fire Department as a volunteer where he served until 1974. Lee was a very loving father and was always so proud of his sons. He coached little league baseball, and pee wee football while the boys were growing up. He belonged to the little wheels quarter midgets youth race car association where his youngest son Marshall raced cars. Anyone who knew Lee always knew he liked to talk tough but was really a softy. He had a real soft spot for animals and was usually bringing home strays. He was truly kind, and anyone needing help knew he was always there to lend a helping hand, especially when it involved their cars. He will be missed by all who knew him. Preceded in death by his son; David, his father Lee, his mother Claudia Ruth Koski, and his step dad Hans Koski, Lee leaves behind his sons; James of Poulsbo, Dennis, Neal, and Noble of Bainbridge Island, and Marshall of Oahu, Hawaii. Six granddaughters, 1 great grandson and 1 great granddaughter, 2 brothers Loni of Bainbridge Island, Eddie of Seattle, his sister Jane of San Francisco, and his ex wife and best friend Marvel Loria of Bainbridge Island also survive him. Lee's interment will be made privately in the Port Blakely Cemetery on Bainbridge Island. No services are planned at this time. In Lee's memory donations may be made to either the Kitsap County Humane Society 9167 Dickey Road NW Silverdale, WA 98383 or the Bainbridge Island Fire Department 12985 Phelps Road NE Bainbridge Island, WA 98110.









