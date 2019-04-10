|
|
Lee Francis Caldwell
Port Orchard - On April 2, 2019, Lee Francis Caldwell at the age of 97 passed away peacefully. He was born to Vernie and Ellen Caldwell in Seattle, Washington on December 8, 1921. The family resided in Steilacoom, Washington until 1930 when they moved to Tacoma. In early 1935 they relocated to Bremerton. In 1936, they moved to Port Orchard, purchased the J.P Joslin Second Hand Store, and renamed it, Caldwell Trading Post.
Lee graduated from South Kitsap High School in June of 1941 and entered the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in February of 1942 to serve an apprenticeship as a boat builder, which he completed prior to entering the Navy. He joined the Navy in 1943 as a Carpenter's Mate 3rd Class. Upon discharge from the Navy in Bremerton in 1946, he began working in his father's business, Caldwell Trading Post and Transfer. He worked for his father at the store until he purchased the business in January, 1960. He continued to run the store until 1982, as well as, starting and operating Caldwell Rental Mart from 1970 to 1975.
Lee married Doris L. Davis of Monroe, Washington on August 18, 1943 at Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Bremerton. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris, in 2008, and his youngest daughter, Ellamae Dooley, in 2014. Lee is survived by three daughters, Gaylynn (Don) Broga, Francine (Robert-deceased) McKinley, Dorilee Shobert (David Berry); his siblings, Anna Ghormley, Katherine Leonard and John Caldwell; his five grandchildren (Kathleen Dunn, H. David McDermott, Leslie McKinley, Tim and Kevin Broga), eight great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lee was an avid supporter of growth in Port Orchard by participating in numerous local organizations including: Fire Department, City Council, Kitsap PUD Commission, St. Gabriel's Catholic Church and a variety of other organizations. A more complete obituary can be seen at www.rill.com.
We would like to thank the Family First Adult Family Homes, especially the staff at Olalla Home for their compassionate care and understanding of our father during his last months.
Services will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, 1150 Mitchell Ave. in Port Orchard. Rosary will be at 10:30 A.M., and a funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a .
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 10, 2019