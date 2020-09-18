Leland John DalyPort Orchard - February 6, 1917 - September 15, 2020Leland John Daly was born February 6, 1917 in Reedsburg, Wisconsin to John and Esther Daly. He attended grade school and high school at Mather and Tomah in Wisconsin. Graduating from Tomah High School in 1934 and receiving a Bachelor of Education degree from University of Wisconsin, La-Crosse in 1937.After employment as an elementary teacher, he entered the Army in 1940, served 22 years and retired in the grade of Lt. Col. in 1962.He married Mary C. Coker May 9, 1952. She preceded his death in 2003, after 51 years of marriage.His military career covered World War II, 5 Campaigns Normandy, France-Belgium-Rhinlande Ardenne and Central Europe. The Korean conflict U.N.-offensive 1950-51, Chinese offensive 1951 and U.N.-counter offensive 1951. Overseas service also included occupation duty in both Germany and Japan.After retirement from the Army, he was involved in Civil Defense (now Emergency Services) from 1968-82. Also involved as a participant in the State Civil Defense Council (President) and the US Civil Defense Council (Vice President). Other community activities include membership in Port Orchard Kiwanis club (50 years), the Rural Roundtable (County), South Kitsap Design Study (County), Kitsap Conservation District (Chairman), Emergency Medical Services committee and a two county committee for restoring streams and fostering the oyster industry.He leaves behind sons Andrew Daly (Carolyn) of Cudjoe Key, FL. William Daly of Port Orchard, WA. Grandchildren William Daly II (Alta) of Hamilton, MT. Shannon Coleman (Grant) of Port Orchard, WA. Great Grandchildren Emma Coleman and Olivia Coleman of Port Orchard, WA.Funeral services to be held at St. Gabriel's Church in Port Orchard.