Leonard Elwin Newsom
Bremerton - Leonard Elwin Newsom, 72, of Bremerton, WA passed away on March 3, 2020. Born on August 30, 1947 in Oakland, CA, Leonard graduated from Mt. Eden HS in 1965, then completed his Apprenticeship as a Machinist on August 22, 1971. On February 12, 1972 he married Mary Newsom and started a family. Len worked at NAS Alameda before transferring to Keyport, WA in 1983 and retiring January 2, 2007 after 39 years of Government service. He enjoyed volunteering at the Elk's Lodge where he was a devoted member. Len was also a member of the Masonic Lodge and enjoyed volunteer work as a Shriner. Leonard's memory will live on in his loving wife, Mary, of 48 years, son Steven of Menifee CA, daughter Tracy of Aberdeen WA, and grandchildren Tyler, Vincent, Jessica, Alyssa, Krysamae and Jazmyr. Donations to Bremerton Elks Lodge, Tall Elks Therapy Program, (360)479-1181.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020