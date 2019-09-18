|
Leonard Rost
Shelton - Mr. Leonard Rost died on 09/14/2019, of respiratory failure at Stafford Healthcare at Belmont, Bremerton, WA, after a period of declining health. He was 92 years old.
Leonard was born to Carl and Elsie Rost in Ollie, Montana, on December 25, 1926. He grew up on the family farm and attended school in Ollie. After graduation he was drafted and served in the Army primarily in Alaska.
After his military service, Leonard returned to Montana and worked for some ranchers as well as working for the City of Baker, Montana and Fallon County. In 1949 he married Betty (Phillips). He then moved with his family in the mid 1950s to Western Washington. Leonard worked at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Shop 17, retiring in 1984. After retirement he enjoyed spending the winters in Arizona. He loved the outdoors which included camping, fishing and hunting with family and friends. He also loved woodworking as a hobby and could make anything he set his mind to.
Leonard was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Clinton, Clayton, Orville and Harvey and sisters Florence Wiseman, Adele Schlecht and Viola Foreman. Leonard is survived by his wife, Betty, of 69 years; and children Rita Riggs (Carl), Wayne Rost (Debra), Rhonda Johnson (Mark), and Lori McChesney. He is also survived by his brother Darrel Rost. He had seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Leonard is at peace now and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
At Leonard's request, no services will be held. Condolences may be sent to 61E Road Runner Dr., Shelton WA 98584.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Sept. 18, 2019