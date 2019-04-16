|
|
LeRoy (Bert) Brooke
Hanford - LeRoy (Bert) Brooke, of Hanford, CA, formerly a long time resident of Bremerton, WA passed away on April 12, 2019. He was born August 22, 1918, in S. Williamsport, PA. He was the son of the late Charles J. and Lulu Mae (Shaffer) Brooke. His wife Wilhelmina (Billie) R. Brooke preceded him in death on November 15, 2003 after 57 years of marriage.
Bert served in the US Navy and retired with 22 years of service as a CWO-3. After his retirement he attended Western Washington University and earned his Bachelors degree and taught at Bremerton High School for sixteen years.
In addition to his parents Bert was preceded in death by his stepson William Randall, seven siblings Betty Meyer, Bernadine Higgins, Mary Lou Edwards, Kathryn Laylon, John Brooke, Walter Brooke, and Beatrice Crouse.
Bert enjoyed life and in his day he was an avid bowler, golfer, fisherman, dancer and gardener. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion, VFW, Elks Club BPOE 1181 and was involved in the Kitsap Poggie Club. He had a magnetic personality that seemed to enchant all who met him, especially the ladies.
He is remembered with love by his daughter Gloria Johnston and husband Bob of CA, step daughter Dolories Randall of WA, two grandchildren Kristina Hall (Stuart) of CA and Kevin Churchill of TX, three great grandsons Blake, Jacob and Joshua Hall of CA and sister Annabelle Gottschsall of PA and numerous nieces and nephews.
At the request of Bert there will be no funeral services and he will be entombed at Mt Tahoma National Cemetery with his wife Billie. In parting, Bert would say "stay between the lines!"
In lieu of flowers please make donations in the memory of LeRoy Brooke BPOE #1181 to the WA Elks Therapy Program for Children. P.O. Box 11060, Tacoma, WA 98411-0760 or visit their website at tallelks.org.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 16, 2019