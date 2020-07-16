Leroy Gidlof
Leroy Vincent Gidlof, 90 years old and a beloved husband and father, went to be with the Lord on July 11, 2020. Lee was born in the family farmhouse on June 22, 1930 in Orienta, Bayfield County Wisconsin and passed away at home in Silverdale after battling cancer.
Lee is survived by his wife Lucie Gidlof, daughters Lisa Mauler (Tony Cataldo) and Shelly Rawding (Dan), step-children Dee McCall (Frank) and Nate Townsend (Rebecca), grandchildren Justine Rawding (Michael Maloney), Brett Rawding, Mariah Rawding, Jacob Rawding, Andrew Eder, James Eder, Emily Wilson, step-grandchild Nat Townsend, and the apple of his eye, his great-granddaughter Svea Josefine Maloney. Lee was preceded in death by wife Janet Gidlof and daughter Pamela Wilson.
