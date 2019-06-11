|
|
Leslie Wing
Belfair - Leslie Gordon Wing, 79, died of natural causes on June 6, 2019 at Life Care Center in Port Orchard after having suffered from a major stroke five years prior. He is survived by his wife, Kathy (Maully), his sons Torrey and Andrew, and their spouses and children.
Leslie was born in 1940 and raised in Toronto, Canada. He moved with his family to Southern California in his later teen years. He spent four years in the US Navy aboard the USS Yorktown. Leslie worked the majority of his adult life in the outdoors, having worked in nurseries, building golf courses, for the city of Torrance in the parks department, and as the grounds crew supervisor for the Long Beach Unified School District and for Central Washington University in Ellensburg, Washington. After retiring, Leslie moved into a beautiful little home that he carefully and lovingly remodeled for him and his wife in Belfair, Washington.
Leslie was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served for many years in the Boy Scouts of America. Perhaps the thing that he loved most of all was being of service to others. He also enjoyed fishing, camping, rock and stamp collecting, jewelry making, and building and fixing things. Services will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Belfair Ward building at 40 East Bellwood Lane in Allyn, Washington with a viewing at 12 pm followed by a service at 1 pm. Leslie will be interred at the Twin Firs Cemetery in Belfair. A tribute wall is available at www.rill.com.
We will miss you for now, we'll love you forever!
Published in Kitsap Sun on June 11, 2019