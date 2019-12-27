Resources
Lester Roark

Lester Roark Obituary
Lester L. Roark, a World War II veteran who called Silverdale and Bremerton his home since after the war, died Dec. 18 at 98 years old.

Les worked as a machinist at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard until his retirement. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years Patricia L. McConnell Roark. He was also preceded in his death by his three sisters Dorothy Queen, Lotus Boggs and Doris Griffith.

Les is survived by his children Kathy (Dennis) Joyce of Marysville, Karen (Bob) Arper of Bremerton, Janis (Larry) Campbell of Poulsbo, and Keith (Sharon) Roark of Port Orchard. Les also had six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Services are pending.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Dec. 27 to Dec. 31, 2019
