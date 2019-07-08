Services
Tuell-McKee Funeral and Cremation Services of Bremerton - Bremerton
4843 Auto Center Way, Suite, A
Bremerton, WA 98312
(360) 377-5179
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Emanuel Lutheran Church
2509 Perry Ave.
Bremerton, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Liane Armstrong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Liane Armstrong


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Liane Armstrong Obituary
Liane Armstrong

Bremerton - Born December 14, 1928 Liane was the happy loving wife of Robert Armstrong, mother of Steve and Theresa Armstrong, grandma of 4, great grandma of 7 and the great-great grandma of 2. She worked hard 40 years to help provide for her family at the Salvation Army thrift store where she made many friends. She was loved and respected by everyone she knew. She passed peacefully on June 22, will forever be missed and remembered for her kind, caring and loving nature.

A memorial service will be held at the Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2509 Perry Ave. Bremerton WA at 1:00 pm on July the13th.
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now