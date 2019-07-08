|
|
Liane Armstrong
Bremerton - Born December 14, 1928 Liane was the happy loving wife of Robert Armstrong, mother of Steve and Theresa Armstrong, grandma of 4, great grandma of 7 and the great-great grandma of 2. She worked hard 40 years to help provide for her family at the Salvation Army thrift store where she made many friends. She was loved and respected by everyone she knew. She passed peacefully on June 22, will forever be missed and remembered for her kind, caring and loving nature.
A memorial service will be held at the Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2509 Perry Ave. Bremerton WA at 1:00 pm on July the13th.
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 8, 2019