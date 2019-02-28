|
|
Lillian Fern Taylor
Lafayette, CA
Lillian Fern Taylor will be laid to rest in Lafayette, CA at Oakmont Cemetery next to her husband of 24 years, Paul Taylor Junior. Paul proceeded Lillian in death in 1979. There is to be no Memorial service for Lillian Taylor, at her request.
Lillian passed away at the age of 84, with family by her side on 1-24-2019, at the home of her niece Jeanne Diaz in Milwaukie, OR. Lillian was born on May 28, 1934 in Ontario, OR.
Lillian, while married to Paul, (US Navy retired) had lived in the Philippines, where Lil's love of Asian décor developed. Lillian was a collector of precious and semi-precious jewelry, stones and minerals. Many friends and family enjoyed her excellent jam, jelly, caramel corn and cookies.
Lillian worked in an Oil Refinery Office in CA, and she also retired from Sears Parts department.
Lillian retired and made her last home (of 25 years) in Bremerton, WA, close to Naval Hospital Kitsap where she could see Navy ships docked and come in and out of PSNS at Sinclair Inlet.
Lillian and Paul Taylor had no children. She was preceded in death by: her parents John and Adeline Ransom, her husband Paul, nephew Karl Ransom and aunt Ruth Birkholz (maiden-Kobold).
Lillian is survived by her brother- Garland 'Sonny' Ransom (wife, Nedra), Pasco, WA; nieces Jeanne Diaz (husband, Tom), Milwaukie, OR and Karen Conn (husband, John) Pasco, WA; nephews Rick Ransom (wife, Kathy) Pasco, WA, and Vernon Ransom, Yakima, WA; neice-in-law Deanna Ransom, Pasco, WA, and many grand nieces and nephews.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Feb. 28, 2019