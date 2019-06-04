|
Lillian Helen (Sally) Bloechl
Kitsap Co. - Lillian Helen (Sally) Bloechl, Kitsap Co. Puget Sound, Bremerton, Gig Harbor, Olalla, Kingston, born June 6th, 1925 in Chicago, Il Age 93 passed away peacefully of natural causes on October 5th, 2018.
Her spirit of adventure was a common thread throughout her life. It was that adventurous spirit that brought her out west to Boeing Field during WWII, where she was a real life "Rosie the Riveter". Sally went on to work at the Naval Shipyard and then to Retsil Veterans Hospital before retiring in 1981. Sally loved the outdoors and could often be found tromping through the woods, fishing, and when the seasons permitted, she delighted in mushroom hunting and berry picking. However, her true passion was gardening; she was a member of the Kitsap Chapter of the Master Gardeners for many years and was in charge of the Anna Smith Garden. Sally also found much enjoyment in the kitchen, whether it was canning, baking, or preparing meals. She was of the mindset that "food brings people together" and you never left Sally's house hungry or empty handed. Her compassionate nature continued throughout her life as she often cared for ailing neighbors, friends and her late beloved husband Allan J. Bloechl until his death in 1993.
Sally is survived by two sons; Richard Bloechl and Russell Bloechl, and daughter; Linda K. Pratt as well as six grandchildren. She will also be remembered by 10 great-grandchildren, extended friends and family, and her dog Buffy "The Timeshare" shiatzu.
A celebration of life and love for Sally will be held Saturday, June 15th, 2019 at Faith Episcopal Church in Poulsbo, WA from 11:00-2:00.
Published in Kitsap Sun on June 4, 2019