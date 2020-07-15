Lin Kamer-Walker

Lin Kamer-WalkerLin Kamer-Walker, 67, passed away after a long illness at her home on Bainbridge Island surrounded by close friends on July 2nd, 2020. She leaves behind her husband Frank Walker, stepdaughters: Bekkah Walker, her partner Kyle and granddaughter Loa of San Diego, stepdaughter Sarah Walker, her partner Andrew and grandson Walker of New York City. Brothers Greg Kamer of Gig Harbor, WA and Marshall Kamer, his wife Shelley, their four daughters Julie, Jennifer, Angela and Amy of Port Huron, MI. Lin was preceded by her parents Stanley and Jane Kamer of Fort Wayne, IN.Lin was raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana and attended Indiana University at Bloomington for Graphic Design. Her early adulthood in Indianapolis was spent building a thriving graphic design business. Lin's ultimate aim, however, was to transition from a graphic design career to establishing herself as an abstract painter, a goal which she realized after moving with her husband from Indianapolis to Washington State in the mid-80's.Her lyrical, subtle and symbolic abstractions often took as their inspiration the landscapes where she hiked or rowed. Her most recent paintings became political and sought to communicate, in hypnotic and mysterious form, the plight of disappeared peoples and destroyed habitats. A pattern-based language weaves through all of Lin's paintings no matter their content lending them a meditative, spacious quality.Her creativity in recent years propelled her into the world of writing narrative fiction. "Who is Mackie Spence?", her first book is a young adult novel that combines environmentalism and magical realism in a location resembling the Puget Sound area. She enjoyed sharing her book through readings and book signings on her 2017 book tour.Lin's closest friendships were formed in the context of her work on local political campaigns and, more recently, a book group that functioned as an extended social circle and family-in-situ. These same friends gathered with Lin at her home during her unexpectedly swift last days of life.She will be remembered by all who knew her as politically savvy, creative, elegant, perceptive and intensely private, which made her friendships that much more cherished.To share a memory please link to her tribute wall at :