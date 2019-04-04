|
|
Linda Manlove
Port Orchard - Linda Manlove, 74, of Port Orchard, passed away on February 7, 2019 at Harrison Medical Center, Bremerton. She was born on June 15, 1944 in Bellingham, Washington to Edward and Sarah (Williams) Carson. She was raised in a military family by her mother and step-father, Eugene C. Ennen. Linda graduated from Tumwater High School in 1962.
She married James Manlove in 1964. They made their first home in upstate New York. They welcomed their children James C. Manlove, Jr. and Sarah Manlove, while living in New York. They made their home in several locations in the United States. They settled in Port Orchard after retirement in 2000.
Linda was passionate about education and children. In 1976 she completed her bachelor's degree in education from Central Washington University while maintaining a home with two young children. She continued her career in education with positions as a classroom teacher at the elementary level specializing in the introduction of computers to the classroom. She completed a masters degree in education from Northern Illinois University with an emphasis on instructional design. Subsequently she pursued a career as an instructional designer working with a variety of industries including the U.S. Navy. Linda always sought to use her many talents for others across many venues, especially in the support of her colleagues in teaching.
Above all Linda was dedicated to her family, both her husband and children and that of her extended family. She always sought to include, with love and generosity those who came into her life. She was a dedicated caregiver to her mother, mother-in-law, brother, three sisters-in-law, and step-father. She welcomed into her home and cared deeply for her many in-laws, nieces, nephews, step-children, grandchildren and their extended family. She is predeceased by her mother Sarah Ennen, father Edward Carson, step-father Gene Ennen, her brother Thomas Ennen and sisters-in-law Susan Ennen as well as Betsy Manlove and Marilyn Manlove. In addition to her loving husband James of the home, Linda is survived by her son James C. Manlove Jr. and spouse Tracy Manlove of Bothell, WA and her daughter Sarah Anne Manlove and spouse Jan-Maarten Luursema of The Hague, the Netherlands.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 4, 2019