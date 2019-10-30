|
Liza Marie (Hubers) Bryan
Liza Marie (Hubers) Bryan passed away on October 12th, 2019 after a short bout with cancer. She died at home surrounded by family and friends.
Liza was born and raised in Appleton, WI. She met her husband when they both lived and worked in Hawaii. Liza had a great love for the ocean and never wanted to live far from it. She loved to go on camping trips with her family as well as taking long walks with her friends. She was a second mother to all of her children's friends and a few adults as well. If you were at her house, you knew you would be well fed and have everything you could possibly need to be comfortable. Liza was a true nurturer.
Liza is survived by her husband Jim Bryan and her children Jimmy Bryan and Chelsey (Bryan) Almgren as well as her brother and two of her three sisters.
There will be a celebration of her life ceremony for family and friends on November 23'd at the Long Lake Pavilion in Port Orchard, WA from noon to 3pm.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019