Lois Allaire Keil
Lois Allaire Keil (Maggard) was born in Astoria, Oregon, the only child of Rose and Ray Maggard. She was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence, a daughter Cassie Brookbank and parents; Rose and Ray. She is survived by two daughters; Cindy Keil-Wilson and Kirsten Bechard (Chris), and eight grandchildren; Jerel and Joshua Brookbank, Raleigh, Wesley, Jesse and Callie Wilson, Carson and Kaci Bechard. Her interests included: skiing, playing the piano, dancing (most recently line dancing), baking and cooking for family and friends, card games, traveling and living in Europe and her love of Hood Canal. She graduated from Bremerton High School and Olympic College. She retired from a full career with U.S. Civil Service. A private family memorial will be held at Miller Woodlawn funeral home.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019