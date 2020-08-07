1/1
Loma Pearl Epperson
Loma Pearl Epperson

Loma Pearl Epperson died 8/01/2020, at the age of 95. During WWII, Loma was a Morse Code interpreter and was a member of the Daughters of Norway. She was married for 30 years to Paul Keith Epperson (deceased) and raised three children, including two sons, Gregg Epperson and Geary Epperson (deceased), and a daughter, Gail McMackin. She enjoyed her 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Loma will be remembered for her quick wit, humor, and never-ending love for her family.




Published in Kitsap Sun from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
