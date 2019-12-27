Resources
Seabeck - Lonnie Elliot Sunderland, born January 7th, 1949 in San Diego, CA, passed away on December 23rd, 2019 in Seabeck, WA.

Lonnie is survived by his wife Donna, and her family; brothers Dennis and Donald Sunderland and families; his children Myrna King, Sue (Ian) Davis, and son Shawn Sunderland and family.

He worked as a logging truck driver and heavy equipment operator but in his spare time he loved restoring old classic trucks. As an old classic hot rod himself, he is now eternally on a painless ride. He requested that there be no services.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
