Lorain "Rainey" Denton Rex
Silverdale - Lorain "Rainey" Denton Rex, 99, left us to join the Lord on May 24, 2019. Born in Elrod, South Dakota on September 30, 1919 to John and Ida Mae Rex, he was the middle child of 11 brothers and sisters and the last surviving sibling. He grew up using horse drawn plows and hand picking corn through the Dust Bowl and the Great Depression.
Rainey was drafted in 1944 and served in the U.S. Army infantry during the Second World War. During the war he saw combat on the island of Mindanao as part of the U.S. backed liberation of the Philippines and also took part in the occupation of Japan until his discharge from the Army in 1946.
He met the love of his life, Alice Connell, while living in Seattle and employed by Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. They married on May 19, 1951 and raised their family in Kitsap County. Rainey continued to work at PSNS for 32 years, finishing his career as a quality assurance specialist. In retirement he enjoyed spending time with family and friends in many outdoor activities, including pheasant and deer hunting, fishing, clamming, shrimping, gardening and spending time at the Ocean Shores cabin he built from the ground up.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Alice, daughter Rena Rex (husband Mark Anderson), son Keith Rex (wife Donna Rex), 4 grandchildren (Chase and Torri Anderson, Peyton and Savannah Rex) and many loving extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at Miller-Woodlawn Memorial Park in Bremerton at 1:00 pm on June 22, 2019 with reception immediately following. An online memorial can be seen at www.miller-woodlawn.com. Memorial donations in Rainey's memory, may be made to the Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue Medic One Foundation.
Published in Kitsap Sun on June 11, 2019