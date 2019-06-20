|
Lorelei Fran Tollefsen
La Conner -
Lorelei Fran Tollefsen, 75, of La Conner, WA and formerly of Bainbridge Island, passed peacefully on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at her residence after a graceful battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 2, 1944 in Seattle, the daughter of Albert and Frances (Jenkins) Petersen.
Lorelei worked as an Administrative Assistant for University of Washington Medical Center, a career which spanned to twenty-two years. She retired in 2010. Lorelei had a passion for gardening. Most importantly to her was her family and being present to them despite the geographical distances that separated them. She loved visiting Unalaska where her son and his family lived. Lorelei will be remembered for her amazing qualities that endeared her to all who knew her for her intelligence, youthfulness, strength, honesty, fun personality, with a twisted, quirky sense of humor.
Lorelei is preceded in death by her parents and grandson, TJ. She is survived by her children: Shannon and Scott (Helen) Brown; grandchildren: Brian (Rachelle) Brown, Bryce & Bradley Reamer; great grandchildren: Annie Marie & Lucien Brown, Jayson and Santanna Reamer; sibling: Robert Tollefsen and family; a special sweetheart of a niece: Chandra Hughes and nephew Kirk Tollefsen & their families.
Private family services will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please remember Lorelei with donations suggested to St Jude Children's Research Hospital or to Gary Sinise's .
Published in Kitsap Sun on June 20, 2019