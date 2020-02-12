|
Loretta Lee Feeney
Loretta Lee Feeney passed away on February 1, 2020, at Life Care Port Orchard. She is survived by husband of 63 years, William D. Feeney, SR; daughter Erin Zickenberg of Port Orchard; son William JR and wife Terry of Colorado Springs, CO; daughter Lynn McLaughlin and husband Joseph of Brunswick, ME; along with 5 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Loretta was born on February 6, 1934 in Los Angeles, CA to Ernest and Ellen Sweeney. Loretta was a trained pianist, artist specializing in pastel and watercolor, and a professional dancer. She toured with the USO during the Korean War era; entertaining troops in Korea, Japan, Greece, Turkey and Morocco. On a flight during that time she met William Feeney. They were married in 1957. Loretta raised 3 children around the globe as a proud Navy wife and mother.
In 1973, after William's retirement, the family moved to Port Orchard. Loretta went back to school and became a Licensed Practical Nurse, after completing the nursing program at Olympic College. She worked as an LPN at Harrison Hospital in Bremerton, WA, through the 1980's.
In retirement, Loretta and William traveled extensively. They lived in Florida, Arizona and Hawaii before returning to Port Orchard where she made their final home together.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Kitsap Humane Society.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020