Lorie Ann Carter
Kitsap - Lorie Ann Carter, 65, The sun rose for Lorie on March 7th, 1954, to Frank Weed and Ruth Ellen "Dubois" of Bremerton, WA. Lorie grew up in Washington State and attended several schools within the State. After graduation, Lorie lived in the Tacoma area for several years where she raised her three boys Bryon Stuart, Robert Lester, and Jessie Weed. In 1992, Lorie moved back to the Bremerton area and started her career as a housekeeper where she worked for Forrest Ridge Rehab and then Bremerton Health and Rehab. In 1996, Lorie met her beloved Husband Ted H Carter and they made their home in the Bremerton area to be close to family and friends. Upon entering retirement in 2016, Lorie enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, and grandkids. The sun set on Lorie Ann Carter's life on April 3, 2019, as she was surrounded by family. Lorie was proceeded in death by her parents, Frank and Ruth Weed, stepmother Dorrah Weed, and her oldest sister, Sheryl Burt?, She leaves behind her loving husband Ted H Carter, three children, Bryan Stuart of Belfair, WA; Robert "Elizbeth" Lester of Bremerton, Jessie "Melisa" Weed of Bremerton, three sisters; Judy Rowley of Tacoma, Sheri Terwilger of Lacey, Wanda Lowrey, Montana, three adorable grandkids, and a host of extended family and friends that truly loved and cherished her.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 17, 2019