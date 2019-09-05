|
Louis Alves
- - I was so lucky to meet you when I did and so unlucky to have you leave so soon. Louis was born in Hawaii, he lived on the Big Island until he left for Cal Poly where he graduated from the School of Architecture. He had practices in Red Bluff, Redding. Sacramento and Lahaina, Maui where he also had a sculpture studio and gallery. Many called him a Renaissance man, an architect, sculptor, painter, voracious reader, bonsai artist, pro-baseball player and one time 7 handicap golfer. More importantly he was a good man.
He served 2 tours in Vietnam with the Marine Corps where he had contact with agent orange which eventually lead to Chronic Leukemia and Parkinsonism Plus Syndrome.
He leaves behind the love of his life, Claudia Peetz Alves, who he met in 2004 at East Bremerton Rotary. They were married on October 8, 2005. Theirs was truly a love story. Louis has 2 sons, Tyler of Phoenix and Courtland of New York City. He leaves behind his two best friends of 65 plus years, grandchildren, and countless admirers who collected his original watercolors, sent each year at Christmas.
A special thank-you to those who visited him over the past 2 1/2 years especially Earl Buchanan, his brother-in-law. Thank you to the staff of Retsil for their loving care of my beloved husband. Oh how I will miss you and the love you had for me.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Sept. 5, 2019