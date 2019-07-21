|
Louise Caputo-Chase
- - January 15, 1924 to July 8, 2019
Louise Lenora Caputo-Chase died peacefully on July 8, 2019 in home hospice care in Kent, WA following a series of brief hospitalizations.
Louise was born to Albert and Viola Campbell on January 15, 1924 in Kennewick, WA. As a young teenager she moved with her family to Bremerton where, other than a short period in Pennsylvania following WWII and a brief time in Kent over the last few months, she lived in and around for the rest of her long life. She was a proud Bremerton High School graduate in 1942 and, fresh out of school, served her country in various roles at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, including as one of the team of operators of the iconic hammerhead crane.
Louise met Patsy ("Pat") Caputo, a young sailor from West Virginia, during the war and on May 5, 1944 they were married in Bremerton. Together, they had sons Leslie in 1946 and Albert in 1947, daughter Patsy in 1949 and son Kent in 1962. Pat passed away in 1985 and she lost her daughter Patsy in January 2019.
In addition to her being a devoted wife and mother, Louise had a fulfilling career of service at Naval Supply Center, Puget Sound. She enjoyed a reputation for tenacity and diligence in ensuring supplies and critical items made their way to their intended purpose, earning the nickname "Snoopy" from grateful officers and personnel.
In her later years, Louise was blessed with another round of happiness in marrying, this time an old sailor, Robert G ("Bob") Chase in 1993. Having both raised their families and lost their prior spouses, Louise and Bob created a happy and undoubtedly mutually extended life together enjoying travel, gardening and more casino visits than they would admit. Bob preceded her in death in 2016.
Louise had an unrelenting sense of humor, an insatiable sweet tooth, a patient loyalty to her Mariners and Seahawks, both an allergy to and consistent appetite for prawns and the stolid self-reliance and strength that defined the greatest generation.
She is survived by her sons, her brother Richard Campbell of Port Orchard, three grandsons, three granddaughters, 4 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
Louise will be buried at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Bremerton with husband Pat. No public ceremony is planned.
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 21, 2019