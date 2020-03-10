|
Lowell Everett Lindstrom
On the evening of March 6th, 2020 Lowell Everett Lindstrom went home to be with his Father in Heaven at the age of 88. Lowell was born in Lewisville, Idaho on October 28th, 1931 to Harold and LaVerne Lindstrom. He served his country in the United States Air Force for four years, being honorably discharged with the rank of Sargent. Lowell would then go on to graduate from the University of Idaho with a degree in Electrical Engineering. On March 14th, 1952 he married his late wife Ida Stacey and they raised four children together. After Ida's passing Lowell met his current wife, Betty Nielsen. The two were married January 10th, 2010. It was in her loving company he spent his last ten years.
He is survived by his wife Betty, three sons James (Jim), Gary, and Bruce, daughter Tammy, as well as stepchildren Laura, Rick, Dennis, Peggy, Bryan, and his loyal dog Belle. Lowell was also grandfather to 27 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, and 1.5 great-great-grandchildren.
Lowell was a kindhearted soul with a love of life whose laugh came easy and often. He could regularly be found at the lake surrounded by family. His love of outdoors came in all forms whether it be fishing, hunting, or gardening. He also found joy in dance. It was even in a dance class he met his wife Betty. Every life that came into contact with his was brightened. Lowell will be missed by all those who had this privilege.
A Funeral service will be held on March 14th at 2:00 pm at the Poulsbo chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2138 NE Mesford St. Poulsbo, WA 98370.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020