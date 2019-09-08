Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
5303 KITSAP WAY
BREMERTON, WA 98312
(360) 377-3836
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
First Christian Church
811 Veneta Ave
Bremerton, WA
View Map
Loyd R. "Hap" Vernon Obituary
Loyd "Hap" R. Vernon

Silverdale - Loyd "Hap" Royce Vernon passed away on Aug. 21, 2019 into the arms of his savior and his wife of 61 1/2 years, Eitha (Hadix) Vernon, when his heart valve gave out in Bremerton, Washington while being attended to by his family. A celebration of his life will be held at 1:00 pm on September 21, 2019 at First Christian Church, 811 Veneta Ave., Bremerton, Washington. Lewis Chapel in Bremerton is handling arrangements. For details see www.lewischapel.com/obituary.Loyd "Hap"R.VernonSilverdaleJune 20, 1929 to August 21, 2019.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Sept. 8, 2019
