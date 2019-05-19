|
Lucille A. Sosnosky
Port Orchard - Lucille A. Sosnosky was born December 13, 1930 to Mary and Joseph Miranda of Vallejo, CA. she passed peacefully in her home May 13, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones.
An identical twin Lucille was number 6 of 11 children, all have preceded her in death except for her beloved brother Manny of CA. She was also preceded in death by her husband Warren and her daughter Christine Brown of CA.
Lucille is survived by daughters Debbie Rezente (William) of WA., Carolyn Cudney (Patrick) of CA., three grandchildren, four great grandchildren and her constant companion Buddy.
Lucille's extended family who loved and cared for her are: Joe & Marti Petersen (Makenna, Chase), Troy & Michelle Nelson (Zachary, Ashlynn), Billy & Teri Goodwin, Joe & Mindi Outhwaite (Trey, Tyce, Tate).
Lucille's hobbies included knitting, crocheting, hand quilting, sewing, baking goodies, and gardening brought her enormous joy. She was a member of Saint Gabriel Catholic Church and found great comfort in her faith. We would like to thank the Sunday group of ladies that took Lucille to church and lunch each week. Your thoughtfulness meant a great deal to her.
We will miss your beautiful smile and contagious laughter, your sage advice, our conversations on religion and politics, your excitement in going to and hearing about the kid's activities. Forever in our hearts we will always be your SweetPeas.
Services at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, Port Orchard, Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 10:30 Rosary, 11:00 Mass with reception following and 1:30 urn committal at Sunset Lane Memorial Park in Port Orchard. Online memorial at www.rill.com.
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 19, 2019